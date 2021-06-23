Record heat returning to Montana next week

Thursday's Forecast:Temperatures will remain milder for the next couple of days with a few isolated chances to see a pop-up shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon or early evening before sunset. Highs will be in the low 80s for Thursday with middle and upper 70s Friday. Expect a northwest wind between 10-20 mph during the afternoon for the next couple of days.

BOZEMAN: High: 83; Low: 51. Partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures are on tap for the afternoon with a west to northwest wind between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 80; Low: 47. Mostly sunny skies early with a few afternoon clouds and an isolated thunderstorm possible.

DILLON: High: 81; Low: 50. Breezy under partly cloudy skies. There is an extremely slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the late afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 76; Low: 41. Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures for the afternoon. A few showers are possible for the afternoon and early evening.

HEAT TAKING HOLD ON MONTANA NEXT WEEK: Blistering heat is slated to begin building into the area again by the end of the weekend. A large area of high pressure will build into the area allowing highs in excess of 95° for the vast majority of the area. The high pressure will also keep any significant rain-makers from moving through most of Montana as well. We will hold the potential for a few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms, but the chance for significant rain in the area will be minimal starting on Sunday through late next week.

