Rain to sweep through SW Montana Thursday

Today's Forecast:

Thursday starts off dry with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will crowd our skies by mid-morning before showers & thunderstorms develop for the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the middle 50s to near 60°. Some showers will be heavy and could leave between 0.10” to 0.25” of rain before Friday morning. These showers are going to continue through the evening before clearing.

BOZEMAN: High: 59; Low: 39. Partly cloudy skies to start with scattered rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 53; Low: 34. Off and on showers are expected by early afternoon and will continue through the evening.

DILLON: High: 55; Low: 37. Scattered afternoon rain showers are likely before drying out for the evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 59; Low: 30. Warmer with clouds rolling in for the afternoon. A few showers are possible late in the afternoon with pockets of rain for the evening.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Warmer by Monday

Overall, the unofficial start to summer will be a nice one. A couple of showers are possible Friday and Saturday with highs building into the middle 60s for Saturday. By Sunday the weather pattern will shift toward warmer and dry.

The warmer pattern is expected to last well into next week. The most significant rise in temperatures will be in place by Monday afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 70s with the potential for 80° staying in the mix for Monday afternoon.