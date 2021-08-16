Poor air quality and afternoon t-storms before cooler air moves in

Red Flag Warning: A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Gallatin County and areas north and east through midnight. Gusty wind, low humidity, temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s during the afternoon, as well as the potential of thunderstorms will bring fire danger to a critical level.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

Today's Forecast:Air quality in southwest Montana will not improve as we are seeing most readings in the Unhealthy ranger for several areas in southwest Montana. Temperatures will climb quickly today and are expected to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will be strong out of the west between 10-20 mph with gusts approaching 30 mph by the afternoon. Expect to see a few thunderstorms fire off late in the afternoon and bring periods of rain across Gallatin, Madison, and Beaverhead counties through the early evening. Showers will fade as we get closer to sunset and leave us with clouds clearing the sky, but smoke remaining.

BOZEMAN: High: 94; Low: 57. Hazy skies and heat will dominate the early afternoon before scattered thundershowers begin to develop through the early evening. Winds will stay out of the west between 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

BUTTE: High: 90; Low: 52. Smoke will layer the area today as temperatures climb swiftly into the low 90s. There is a slim chance for a shower or thunderstorm later today. Gusty winds will be in play for the afternoon as winds shift westerly between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30.

DILLON: High: 91; Low: 53 Smoky sunshine with afternoon clouds building. Winds will be out of the west between 10-20 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 84; Low: 46. Poor air quality remains with the potential for isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon.

COOL AND WET PATTERN BY WEDNESDAY: A strong cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening and Wednesday bringing much cooler air and the chance of scattered showers. Highs will fall from near 90 on Tuesday to the 50s and 60s for afternoon highs by Wednesday. Temperatures will remain cool through the week and work back to the 70s by Saturday and Sunday.

