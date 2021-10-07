Much needed moisture and cool air in place into next week

Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and scattered showers will move through the region for the afternoon. Most of the heavy rain will be east of the continental divide. Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s for daytime highs with lows falling to the middle and upper 30s. Cool temperatures will stay in place through the weekend with even cooler highs in the low 40s and upper 30s expected through Wednesday of next week with light snow expected Monday and Tuesday.

BOZEMAN: High: 60; Low: 39. Scattered rain showers will move through the region starting close to noon and will be scattered across the area through 9 PM.

BUTTE: High: 56; Low: 33. Cool temperatures and light wind will be paired with light showers for the first part of the day with tapering chances toward the afternoon and evening.

DILLON: High: 59; Low: 37 Mostly cloudy skies and light showers are expected today with most of the potential for rain loaded into the morning and early afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 51; Low: 35. Look for chilly rain for the late morning and afternoon. Snow is possible overnight as temperatures drop to near freezing.