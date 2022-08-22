Milder pattern this week with rain showers likely

Today's Forecast: Monday will remain warmer than average with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms developing late in the afternoon in extreme western Montana and will slowly work across the region through the evening. While we may see a few showers produce rain, many of these storms will be primarily dry thunderstorms with very little productive rain. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s with a light south wind between 5-10 mph.

BOZEMAN: High: 87; Low: 54. Temperatures will once again be pushing 90° for the afternoon with a light south wind between 5-10 mph. There is a slight chance of a few showers developing this evening.

BUTTE: High: 86; Low: 49. Warm with afternoon clouds and a few evening showers passing through the region.

DILLON: High: 85; Low: 49. Partly cloudy skies and warm with a few late afternoon t-storms moving through the region.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 79; Low: 41. Expect a mild afternoon with a few afternoon showers trying to move into the region through the early evening.

Mild But Active Pattern: This week will bring milder air with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s starting on Tuesday. With this latest change in our pattern, we will likely see area showers picking up through the afternoon and evenings with a few scattered overnight showers.

The long-term forecast does indicate that heat will once again begin to build by the first part of September and bring highs back to the upper 80s and low 90s.