Mild sunshine for your Tuesday

Today's Forecast: Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions for your Tuesday as our temperatures once again work back to the 40s for the afternoon. Clear skies will allow overnight lows to fall back to the teens and 20s tonight.

BOZEMAN: High: 41; Low: 20. Partly cloudy and mild for the afternoon with winds out of the southeast between 5-15 mph for the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 41; Low: 17. Mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with a stout south wind between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 42; Low: 16. Breezy with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 37; Low: 2. Mainly sunny and mild for the afternoon with clear skies for the evening as lows fall back to near zero overnight.

