Mild Start To The Week With Snow Possible Thursday

Today's Forecast:

Temperatures will warm nicely to near or slightly above average for your Monday under full sunshine and light wind. Expect highs in the 50s today with a slight chill this evening. We are looking at well above average temperatures by Tuesday afternoon.

BOZEMAN: High: 56; Low: 33. Lots of sunshine for your Monday with light wind out of the south to southwest. Clear skies for the evening will leave overnights lows near freezing.

BUTTE: High: 58; Low: 28. Bright and sunny for the afternoon with light wind expected. Overnight lows will fall quickly below freezing tonight with clear skies and bright moonlight tonight.

DILLON: High: 60; Low: 31. Expect a slight breeze for the afternoon with highs pushing the 60° mark. We are likely to see clear skies this evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 50; Low: 19. Quick warm-up for your Monday under sunny skies and mild conditions.

ANOTHER ROUND OF COOL AIR THIS WEEK

We are seeing signs of a nice warm-up for Monday and Tuesday before a cold front swings through the area Wednesday and Thursday. That will allow rain showers to develop on Wednesday and could lead to some snow on Thursday. Current model runs are indicating that we could pick up between 1”-3” for several valleys on Thursday. While the snow is not expected to stick on the ground for long, it could really snarl traffic over area passes Thursday morning through the afternoon.