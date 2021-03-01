Mild and dry pattern setting up for SW Montana

Today's Forecast:Temperatures will climb to near 40° for most of the area with mostly sunny skies and a brisk southerly wind between 10-20 mph. Clear skies for the evening will allow overnight temperatures to back down into the teens with partly cloudy skies by Tuesday morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 40; Low: 18. Mostly sunny skies are in store for your Monday with winds out of the south between 5-15 mph.

BUTTE: High: 39; Low: 16. Sunny and breezy for Monday as a southeast wind will pick up this afternoon between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 37; Low: 16. Mild sunshine is on tap with a west to southwest wind between 10-20 mph with gusts near 25.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 32; Low: 8. Cool sunshine will be in place through the day with clear conditions tonight allowing lows to fall to the single digits overnight.

Mild and dry trend this week:

Southwest Montana is setting up for a warm week with mainly sunny skies.The current trend is for high pressure to build to our south and usher in mild temperatures which could push daytime highs into the 50s by Friday.Those same models indicate that by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week we could experience some cooler temperatures that will bring snow back to the region for the middle or late part of next week.