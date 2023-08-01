Lower air quality with a big cool down on the way

Today's Forecast:

Temperatures will once again be hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for the afternoon. Winds will be relatively light between 5-10 mph. Look for mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm chance late in the afternoon and early evening. Air quality readings will vary through the day, most likely between good to moderate. There have been a few readings that have fallen into the unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

BOZEMAN: High: 90; Low: 57. Look for mostly sunny skies to start the day with a few clouds moving in late in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain hot for most of the day.

BUTTE: High: 87; Low: 48. Hot temperatures for the afternoon with hazy skies through the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 89; Low: 54. Hazy but sunny for the afternoon with temperatures well above average.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 83; Low: 47. Warm temperatures this afternoon with a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible.

DETERIORATING AIR QUALITY AND A BIG COOL DOWN

Air quality will not be the best today with moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups range. Smoke will still be flowing in thicker batches through the day today. A large drop in temperatures should be expected by Thursday and will drop temperatures to the low 70s and upper 60s.

