Look for a frosty start both Saturday and Sunday

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Posted at 2:43 PM, May 20, 2022
Friday Night & Saturday: Temperatures will fall quickly as our skies clear for southwest Montana through the evening. Lows are expected to be below freezing for both Saturday and Sunday mornings. There are still a few isolated chances of a shower or two moving through the area this weekend with highs stuck in the 50s.

BOZEMAN: High: 51; Low: 28. Partly cloudy with light winds are expected. A few spotty showers are still possible for both Saturday and Sunday.

BUTTE: High: 50; Low: 28. A frosty start to both Saturday and Sunday with a few showers possible during the afternoons of both days.

DILLON: High: 52; Low: 31. Chilly but sunny for most of the weekend with a fair chance of afternoon or evening showers on Sunday.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 49; Low: 25. Spotty rain showers are possible this weekend with our best potential for rain coming late on Sunday afternoon.

