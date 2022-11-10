Locked into a colder than normal pattern through next week

BOZEMAN – Finally, that slow moving Low-pressure system has ejected out of Montana and is currently passing through North Dakota. The upper-level trough remains over Montana and cold air is here to stay.

Thursday morning lows did fall below zero in Belgrade, Helena and Livingston and we are likely to see below zero temperatures again across more of SW Montana Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures should gradually moderate through the weekend but remain well below normal through next week.

As daytime highs warm into the upper 20s to lower 30s this weekend look for partial melting of roadway snow and refreezing of wet roads at night producing icy road surfaces in the morning hours this weekend.

Next week looks mostly dry and continued colder than normal. There could be a few weak disturbances passing through and some minor mountain snow is possible.

