Light showers and cool for Wednesday

Today's Forecast:

Expect isolated and spotty showers are expected to roam the area today. Temperatures are likely to be a little cooler for the afternoon with highs in the 50s. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Headlines for 4/30/2025

BOZEMAN: High: 54; Low: 34. Spotty rain showers are possible across the area through the early evening. Rain showers will be light and scattered throughout the area. Wind will stay out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 55; Low: 29 Showers are possible for the morning though our skies will clear through the afternoon and evening. Look for light northwest wind between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 57; Low: 32. Rain chances will be slim with clearing skies for the afternoon. With clear skies for the evening, overnight lows will fall quickly to near freezing temperatures.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 50; Low: 26 Spotty showers are likely today with patchy for the morning. Otherwise, we will see partly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible.

WARMING TREND FOR THE WEEKEND

High pressure will finally build back to the region and will usher in stable and warmer air back to the region. Temperatures will climb quickly on Friday and Saturday. Model trends right now are showing the possibility of 80° highs in SW Montana for your Saturday afternoon. A cold front is expected to move through the area Sunday afternoon and bring rain showers and thunderstorms and will likely leave highs on Monday in the 50s.