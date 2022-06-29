Isolated thunderstorms return beginning Friday

BOZEMAN – The SW flow aloft that paved the way for strong thunderstorms to impact SW Montana Tuesday has shifted a bit more to the east with the greatest potential for stronger thunderstorms to impact the SC and SE counties of Montana today.

Surface wind gusts have also increased in the passage of a cold front this afternoon with gusts 20 to 40 mph mostly in high wind prone areas along the Continental Divide.

The weather pattern for Thursday looks great with near normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions. The next chance for popup thunderstorms will be on Friday. There will be a limited amount of mid-level moisture and with stronger surface heating adding greater lift the atmosphere will become a little unstable Friday.

This pattern is likely to continue into the 4th of July holiday weekend. Isolated late afternoon thunderstorms again on Saturday but a slightly higher probability for afternoon thunderstorms Sunday into Monday