Hot and hazy for Labor Day

Today's Forecast: The heat will continue for your Labor Day with haze and smoky conditions in southwest Montana. Look for stronger winds between 10-20 mph to keep our fire potential high for today. Rain chances will remain slim through Wednesday evening. Temperatures will stay in the low 90s and upper 80s through the afternoon.

BOZEMAN: High: 90 Low: 53. While our skies are clear of clouds, the smoke will be thick as highs top out in the low 90s with a northwest wind between 10-20 mph for the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 89; Low: 48. Hot and hazy with a northwest wind between 10-20 mph. Skies will be cloud-free but the sun will be filtered by area smoke.

DILLON: High: 88; Low: 48. Hazy and hot for the afternoon with mainly sunny skies.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 87; Low: 39. Expect hot conditions with increasing smoke in the region through the afternoon and evening.