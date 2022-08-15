Hot and dry pattern this week

Today's Forecast: Temperatures will once again top out near 90° this afternoon with full sunshine expected. Winds will remain light with very few chances for rain the next 5 days. Highs will continue to stay near 90° or above through Thursday with a slight cool-down expected on Friday leaving highs in the middle or upper 80s.

BOZEMAN: High: 88; Low: 56. Sunny skies and hot conditions are expected with no significant potential for rain.

BUTTE: High: 85; Low: 51. Bright sunshine with highs in the middle and upper 80s for the afternoon as w light northwest wind sticks around between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 85; Low: 50. Temperatures will warm quickly through the afternoon under full sunshine.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 81; Low: 41. Warm sunshine is in place for today with a few afternoon clouds.