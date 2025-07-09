Heat advisory issued for parts of central Montana

MTN News

We'll be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s today with mainly sunny skies, and we'll get hot again on Wednesday. A Heat Advisory goes into effect today at 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, with high temperatures soaring as high as 100° in central and eastern Montana. Overnight lows will also be key, with temperatures only bottoming out in the low to mid 60s, which won't allow the body to fully recover from the daytime heat.

There's also going to be a good breeze around, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front, with wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Gusts over 30 mph are possible, especially west of I-15.

Winds will strengthen on Wednesday ahead of a cold front, with speeds between 15 and 30 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front and 10 to 25 mph throughout central and eastern Montana. Gusty winds and a few dry thunderstorms will increase fire danger, so please do your part to prevent new fires and report any new starts.

A significant cooldown is expected behind the frontal passage with temperatures dropping by 20° to 30°. Highs will be in the 60s along the Rocky Mountain Front and in Liberty and Toole counties, the 70s in central Montana, and lower 80s in eastern Montana. Widespread breezy conditions are also forecast for Thursday, with sustained winds between 10 and 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. A few showers and thunderstorms are expected during the evening hours, with the steadiest precipitation in Glacier National Park, where snow levels could drop below 9,000 feet.

Quieter weather sets in for the end of the week into the week, however temperatures heat back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the weekend. It'll stay a bit breey so there will still be enhanced fire danger.

