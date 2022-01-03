Gusty winds for Monday with another round of snow overnight

Winter Weather Advisory: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in southwest Montana starting Monday night at 8 PM through 11 AM on Tuesday. Snow is expected to develop overnight with 2”-4” in the valleys and 3”-6” in the mountains.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

Today's Forecast: Your Monday will be warmer and gusty. Highs will top out near freezing for the afternoon with winds picking up out of the south between 10-20 mph with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Look for clouds to build throughout the day with snow developing after sunset. Bands of heavy snow are expected to develop before dawn leaving roads with fresh snow between 2”-4” for valley floors with 3”-6” of mountain snow. Expect slow commutes Tuesday morning at pass level and down the canyons.

BOZEMAN: High: 34; Low: 14. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected with gusty winds between 10-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph out of the southeast. Snow is expected overnight with 1”-3” possible by mid-morning.

BUTTE: High: 32; Low: 12. Gusty but warmer for the afternoon. Winds out of the southwest between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Snow is expected to develop overnight with 1”-2” of fresh snow by the morning.

DILLON: High: 28; Low: 11 Gusty wind and milder temperatures for the afternoon with a southwest wind between 15-30 mph. Bands of snow likely overnight with 1”-3” expected by Tuesday morning.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 25; Low: 10. Breezy and overcast. Patchy snow showers will move in late in the afternoon with heavy snow expected overnight. We will see 2”-4” of new snow early Tuesday.