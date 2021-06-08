Gusty winds and isolated t-storms for Tuesday

Today's Forecast:

Gusty wind and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible for your Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 70s to low 80s with a south wind between 10-20 mph with occasional gusts near 25 to 30 mph. Most of the storm activity will be west of the continental divide from Butte to Anaconda to Deer Lodge. Small hail and gusty winds are the biggest threats with the thunderstorms starting around 2 PM. Look for the showers to lift to the northeast leaving our skies clear for the evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 81; Low: 46. There is a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm during the early afternoon with a gusty south wind between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 75; Low: 44. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are possible after 1 PM. A few storms may contain small hail and bring gusty winds from the base of those storms. Our rain chances will fall apart during the early evening.

DILLON: High: 79; Low: 46. A few scattered showers are possible with a gusty west wind for the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 74; Low: 37. There is a slim chance for a passing mountain shower during the afternoon.

