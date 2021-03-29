Gusty wind and scattered showers for Monday

Extreme wind will continue for your Monday as we see winds gusting between 30-60 mph at times today out of the west to northwest. Temperatures will stay in the middle 30s for the afternoon with scattered snow showers moving through the region. Accumulation is expected to be minimal but could cause slick road conditions at times, especially at pass level.

The current forecast track is for warmer temperatures this week as high pressure builds across the area. Forecasts will bring highs back to the 60s by Wednesday with highs in the middle 60s by Saturday.