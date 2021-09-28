Frosty start expected for Wednesday

Tuesday's Forecast:Isolated showers are moving through western Montana for your Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front that will drop temperatures substantially by Wednesday morning. Our skies will quickly clear overnight allow temperatures to fall quickly. Most of western and southwestern Montana will see lows near or below freezing with clearing skies. Highs will stay in the 50s for most of the day Wednesday with light winds between 5-10 mph.

BOZEMAN: High: 68; Low: 31. Isolated showers are likely through the early evening before skies clear overnight. Look for lots of sun on Wednesday with cool highs topping out around 57.

BUTTE: High: 54; Low: 25. A few light showers are expected to fade early in the evening with a crisp start to Wednesday. Highs will top out on Wednesday around 56 with sunny skies.

DILLON: High: 63; Low: 26 Breezy and cloudy for the early evening on Tuesday before winds subside and allow lows to fall to the middle 20s.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 54; Low: 22. Expect a slight chance of a passing shower on Tuesday evening with lows falling to the low 20s overnight. Highs on Wednesday will stay around 55° under partly cloudy skies.

