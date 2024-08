BUTTE — Officials with the Beaverhead National Forest say the Grouse Fire located south of Wise River is now up to 3,500 acres and is five percent contained.

Numerous firefighting agencies are battling the blaze and two of the firefighters are from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department.

Earlier this week, a Butte firefighter shared some dramatic images that show a method of firefighting that uses fire to fight fire. It's called backburning.