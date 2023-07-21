Extreme heat this weekend returns to Montana

BOZEMAN – The extreme heat gripping most of the country will lift northward and impact Montana as we head through the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be well above normal across the entire state with forecast highs locally in SW Montana reaching the low 90s to upper 90s.

Please use common sense with outdoor recreation and outdoor working conditions. Slow down during the hottest late afternoon hours, drink plenty of water, try to avoid direct sunlight, and don’t overeat.

There are a couple of small wildfires burning close to the Montana/Idaho border on the Idaho side near Salmon, ID and west of Hamilton, MT.

They are the Little Bear Fire near Hamilton and the Hayden fire south of Salmon, ID. The reason I bring this to your attention is these two fires are upstream and wildfire smoke is likely to worsen across the far western half of SW Montana. Butte, Anaconda, Georgetown Lake, Wisdom, possibly in the Dillon area look for periods of thicker smoke this weekend.

Lastly, popup thunderstorms are possible especially Sunday afternoon through the early evening hours. The area of greatest concern for isolated thunderstorms Sunday will be Beaverhead, Madison, Gallatin, and Park Counties.

At this time, we do not anticipate severe thunderstorm activity but there will be frequent lightning with these storms Sunday afternoon and evening, and this time of the year that can lead to new wildfire starts.