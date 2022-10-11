Watch Now
Cooler with afternoon sunshine

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Posted at 8:18 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 10:18:20-04

Today's Forecast: Isolated morning showers for northern counties in southwest Montana for the morning with cooler temperatures for the afternoon. Highs will stay near average with gusty northwest winds between 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Skies will clear for the afternoon leaving mostly sunny skies.

BOZEMAN: High: 59; Low: 36. Morning drops will give way to clear skies and cooler temperatures for the afternoon. Winds will gust out of the northwest between 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

BUTTE: High: 63; Low: 36. Mostly cloudy skies to start with more afternoon sunshine and a northwest wind between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 63; Low: 38. Mostly clear by the afternoon with cool temperatures for the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 57; Low: 28. Cool sunshine with mostly sunny skies and breezy.

