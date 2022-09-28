Cooler weather inches toward the area

Today's Forecast: Another warm afternoon is on tap with mostly sunny skies and a light wind. Look for clouds to build back to the region late in the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures tonight will stay steady for most of the region as the clouds move in and a chance of showers begin to develop early Thursday.

BOZEMAN: High: 82; Low: 43. Lots of sunshine and warm for the afternoon before clouds roll in during the evening.

BUTTE: High: 80; Low: 44. Mainly clear through the early afternoon before clouds begin to creep into the region.

DILLON: High: 82; Low: 49. Warm afternoon with a light south to southwest wind between 5-15 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 74; Low: 38. Mild and sunny with late-day clouds rolling into the area.