Cooler weather for the weekend

Today's Forecast: Temperatures for your Friday will be warm and sunny with highs near 70° with a light wind between 5-10 mph. Look for clouds to move in late in the afternoon into the evening as a cold front works back this direction by early Saturday morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 66; Low: 39. Mostly sunny skies and light wind until the late afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 68; Low: 35. Lots of sunshine and light wind between 5-10 mph with late afternoon clouds.

DILLON: High: 68; Low: 34. Sunny and mild through the afternoon and early evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 65; Low: 27. Quiet and warm through the late afternoon. Look for clouds to move in overnight with a slight shower chance on Saturday.

A COLD FRONT ROLLS THROUGH OVERNIGHT

Our area will see a slight cool-down Friday night into early Friday. The biggest impact will be afternoon temperatures dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s. There are a few isolated showers possible Saturday morning with clearing skies by Saturday afternoon.