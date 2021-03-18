Cooler pattern moves in by the weekend

Today's Forecast:Lots of mild sunshine with a light southerly breeze between 5-10 mph. Look for clear but mild conditions with highs near 60°. Mild temperatures will stick around for the evening with lows in the 20s and low 30s overnight.

BOZEMAN: High: 60; Low: 33. Mainly sunny and quiet with a light south wind between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 55; Low: 29. Lots of sunshine for the region with above average temperatures for the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 60; Low: 31. Mild and sunny through the afternoon with quiet conditions.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 49; Low: 18. Mild and sunny with a light southerly wind.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Scattered showers will begin to move in by Friday afternoon which will produce a few scattered rain showers for the region during the afternoon with mountain snow showers by the evening. Light scattered snow showers are likely for your Saturday with some light accumulation in the valleys with total accumulations between 1”-2”.

