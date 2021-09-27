Cooler pattern bring rain to the region Tuesday

Today's Forecast:A strong cold front will move through the region on Tuesday and bring gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and scattered showers. Highs are expected to be in the 50s and 60s with afternoon rain showers with snow showers in the mountains.

BOZEMAN: High: 64; Low: 30. Look for mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers are expected by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest wind between 15-25 mph.

BUTTE: High: 56; Low: 26. Chilly rain showers will move in for the afternoon. Winds will gust out of the northwest between 25-25 mph.

DILLON: High: 58; Low: 27. Scattered showers and cooler. Gusty winds will move through as a cold front lumber through the region.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 55; Low: 22. Breezy with an isolated chance of a few spotty showers through the late afternoon.

