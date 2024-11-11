Cooler air with snow arrives by Tuesday morning

BOZEMAN – A new cold front and upper-level trough will move back into Montana producing another round of cool, wet, and windy weather conditions.

The cold front arrives Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Scattered valley snow is possible with minor accumulations possible mostly east of the divide. Thus, look for possible slow-go travel conditions and I advise planning for a longer morning commute.

After the cold front passes through a cooler airmass will settle over Montana with another storm system arriving Thursday night into Friday.