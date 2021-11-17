Watch
Cool sunshine for your Wednesday

Posted at 8:58 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 10:58:38-05

Today's Forecast: Cold air will be in place for southwest Montana as well as mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the west between 5-10 mph through the afternoon. Highs will stay near freezing for daytime highs. Clouds will move in overnight, but not until temperatures fall back to the teens.

BOZEMAN: High: 33; Low: 16. Light winds and sunny for the afternoon with mostly clear conditions into the early evening.

BUTTE: High: 33; Low: 14. After a slick start to the day expect chilly temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

DILLON: High: 33; Low: 14 Clear skies and a light west wind between 5-10 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 26; Low: 0. Clear and sunny with crisp and cool conditions.

