Cool clouds on tap for your Wednesday

Today's Forecast:

After a cool start you should expect the clouds to move in for the afternoon. Highs will build back to the 40s for the afternoon. Look for a southwest wind between 10-20 mph. A few isolated snow showers will pick up in the mountains late this afternoon with a few isolated snow showers expected for the evening. Lows will hold in the middle and low 20s this evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 42; Low: 26. Temperatures will only warm back to the low 40s for the afternoon under overcast skies. Look for a southwest wind between 10-20 mph. Isolated flakes are possible overnight.

BUTTE: High: 40; Low: 23. Mainly overcast conditions for the afternoon with a southwest wind between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 41; Low: 24. Partly cloudy skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies with a brisk west wind between 10-20 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 35; Low: 15. Isolated light snow is likely for the afternoon and evening with light accumulation expected.

