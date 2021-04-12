Cool clouds and breezy for Monday

Today's Forecast:Cool temperatures will once again be in place to start the week. Highs will stay in the 30s and low 40s for most of the area under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east to northeast between 10-20 mph with gusts possible up to 30 mph.

BOZEMAN: High: 41; Low: 18. Look for a chilly breeze out of the north between 10-20 mph with a mix of clouds through the afternoon and evening.

BUTTE: High: 39; Low: 17. Cool clouds and breezy for your afternoon and evening. Highs will struggle through the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 42; Low: 18. Cool northerly wind will be in place under partly cloudy skies through the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 39; Low: 9. It will be a mix of clouds and sunshine with a breezy norther wind between 10-20 mph.

