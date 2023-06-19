Cool and windy with scattered showers early this week

Today's Forecast:

A large upper- level low pressure system will keep temperatures chilly with highs in the 50s and 60s as well as keep scattered showers in the region for the next couple of days. Sporadic rain is expected west of the divide with isolated rain showers for areas east of the divide. Mountain foothills could see some light wet snow overnight tonight.

BOZEMAN: High: 69; Low: 41. Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of pop-up showers for the afternoon. Look for chilly conditions with clearing skies overnight. Expect gusty winds for the afternoon with a southwest wind between 15-30 mph and gusts near 40 mph.

BUTTE: High: 56; Low: 33. Cool with gusty wind with spotty rain showers that could bring snow to elevations near 5800’.

DILLON: High: 64; Low: 36. Gusty winds with a few spotty showers possible.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 60; Low: 34 Chilly with gusty winds and spotty rain showers with a slight chance of snow in the early evening.