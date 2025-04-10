Cool and wet weather returns this weekend

BOZEMAN – A short-lived High-pressure ridge is currently sitting over the central and northern Rockies producing another round of warm and dry weather conditions.

This ridge will begin to break down by Friday afternoon as a Pacific storm drops into the state from the NW producing scattered rain or snow and a few isolated thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

A Low-pressure system slips into Northern Montana Saturday night and could bring scattered snow showers to all levels by Sunday morning, especially east of the divide. This storm system will drift out of the region by Sunday evening, and we will see a return of dry and mild weather by early next week.