Cool and wet weather pattern for Labor Day Weekend

BOZEMAN – A cool and wet weather pattern is coming for Labor Day. The good news is the start to the long holiday weekend is looking good on Saturday. Temperatures will be slightly above normal Saturday but will begin to fall rapidly by Sunday afternoon.

A cold front will pass through Sunday afternoon and trigger scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong and locally heavy rain is possible along with frequent lightning and gusty winds.

A slower moving upper-level Low will spin on Sunday evening and produce cool and wet weather Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, Labor Day is looking very chilly with a good chance for rain showers over SW Montana.