Cool and wet pattern continues into the weekend

Today's Forecast:A cool overcast will be in place for your Thursday with a few light showers possible both for the morning and late afternoon/evening. Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s through the afternoon with a light northwest wind between 5-10 mph. Heavier showers are expected to move in overnight and will bring showers that could drop between 0.25”-0.50” or more of rain to Gallatin, eastern Madison and Jefferson counties.

BOZEMAN: High: 60; Low: 47. Cool with a few chilly showers late in the afternoon into the evening. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 65; Low: 42. Mainly cloudy with a few rays of sunshine moving in. There is an isolated chance of light showers for the late afternoon and evening.

DILLON: High: 62; Low: 44 A few light showers are possible during the afternoon and evening with a light west to northwest wind between 5-10 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 57; Low: 39. Chilly with a few light showers during the afternoon and evening.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

NEWEST DROUGHT MONITOR FOR MONTANA: Montana continues to see drought conditions get worse. The drought numbers are still 99% of the state seeing severe drought with no significant change. Extreme drought increased from 69% to 72% with exceptional drought increasing from 12% to 14%.

