Cool and wet pattern continues

Today's Forecast:

Expect significantly cooler air in southwest Montana for the next few days as crisp Canadian air draws into the region and brings scattered rain showers to the valleys and mountain snow in higher elevations. Tuesday should bring pockets of heavy rain as temperatures cool and snow levels fall to around 6500 feet during the day. Spotty showers will continue this evening and could allow a rain/snow mix to fall in a few valleys overnight or early Wednesday. Winds will stay out of the north between 5-15 mph.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Rain Forecast

BOZEMAN: High: 46; Low: 37. Much cooler today with light wind and scattered rain showers likely through the afternoon and evening. You can expect the heaviest rain showers during the late afternoon and evening.

BUTTE: High: 44; Low: 37. Area showers are likely with a few flakes in higher elevations. Rain is likely to continue through the evening and could bring a few light snowflakes mixing in with rain overnight.

DILLON: High: 44; Low: 36. Hit and miss rain showers are likely through the day with pockets of heavy rain possible. Light snow could mix into the light rain by early Wednesday morning with little to no accumulation expected.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 48; Low: 32. Light showers and cool temperatures continue for the day with the potential of heavier rain late in the afternoon and through the overnight hours.

SMOKE, RAIN, SNOW, AND COLDER TEMPS

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Area Smoke

First thing, we have had some smoke move into a few valleys over the last day or two. That smoke is coming from local Sawlog fire near Wisdom as well as a few smaller prescribed burns. We do not expect this to continue as long as we have cool and wet weather in the forecast for the next several days.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Scattered Showers

Second, this cold air is here to stay. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coolest and most active pattern over the next 5-7 days. We are likely to see over an inch of rain is some areas with snow mixing in during the coldest parts of the day. Highs are expected to stay in the 40s through Wednesday before warming closer to average by the end of the week.

Current models are indicating another spring weather maker to move in Sunday and Monday and will likely bring another round of rain and mountain snow to the region.