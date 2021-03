Temperatures will be chilly once again today with highs in the middle 30s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west to northwest between 15-25 mph. Gusty winds will stick around through the early evening before letting up.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

A large area of high pressure will build across the area starting on Wednesday which will push warmer air back into western Montana. Our temperatures will continue to climb into the low 60s by Thursday with highs back in the middle 60s by Saturday afternoon.