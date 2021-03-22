Cool afternoon showers in SW Montana

Today's Forecast:

Cooler temperatures and scattered showers are expected by the afternoon today. Light rain will likely mix with snow with heavier snow showers in the Gallatin and Madison ranges. Accumulations are expected to be light in the valleys with the heaviest snow expected in the mountains. Some of the latest models do indicate that a few of the valleys could receive between 1”-2” east of the divide with less than 1” west of the divide in valleys by early Tuesday morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 42; Low: 33. Mainly cloudy and mild for the afternoon with scattered rain and snow mixing by the evening. Limited accumulation is expected overnight.

BUTTE: High: 41; Low: 20. Spotty afternoon rain and snow possible for the afternoon and early evening. Accumulation is expected to be light with heavier snow showers in the foothills.

DILLON: High: 42; Low: 21. A few spotty showers are expected through the afternoon with light snow possible overnight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 35; Low: 12. Scattered snow showers are likely by the afternoon and evening with pockets of heavier snow toward the evening. Accumulation is expected to be between 1”-2” by early Tuesday.

