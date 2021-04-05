April snow showers in place for your Monday in SW Montana

Today's Forecast:Snow and rain showers are moving across the area for your Monday as highs stay in the middle 40s for the morning and will likely fall swiftly into the 30s by the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 10-20 mph through the afternoon and evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 45; Low: 32. Look for rain showers to move in for the area with a rain/snow mix toward the late afternoon and evening. Accumulations will be limited during the day with as much as one inch toward the evening and overnight hours.

BUTTE: High: 43; Low: 26. Snow showers are expected through the morning and early afternoon with a mix of rain and snow by the afternoon. Accumulations could be between 2”-4” of wet or slushy snow showers.

DILLON: High: 44; Low: 29. Scattered rain and snow showers are likely for the afternoon and evening with limited accumulation through the early evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 48; Low: 25. Mild temperatures with afternoon rain and snow is possible with heavier overnight snow overnight between 4”-6” possible overnight into early Tuesday.

