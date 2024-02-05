Another round of moderate to heavy snow is coming Wednesday through Friday

BOZEMAN – A brief break in the weather pattern Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning for SW Montana.

Areas of snow will continue to impact travel Monday night into Tuesday morning along the MT/ID state line, especially from Monida Pass over to Island Park, ID. There are Winter Storm Warnings on the Idaho side through Tuesday morning.

A slow-moving Low-pressure system is off the California coast, and it is currently producing a SW flow aloft and that will pave the way for another round of moderate to heavy snow to impact SW Montana Wednesday through Friday.

Plan on difficult to hazardous wintry travel conditions to develop with valley and mountain likely Wednesday through Friday. SW Montana will see the brunt of the heavier snowfall out of this next storm system. There will likely be new winter weather highlights issued for SW Montana Wednesday through Friday.