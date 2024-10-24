Above average temperatures this weekend but much cooler next week

BOZEMAN – Weak High-pressure will produce a quiet weather pattern for a few days but this ridge will break down by late weekend with bigger weather pattern changes arriving early next week.

A west to SW flow aloft will kick temperatures back up to above average levels Friday through Sunday with low to mid 60s possible for SW Montana and that is around 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

The first in a series of Pacific storms will begin to move into the Pacific NW Sunday morning and begin to push colder air and moisture into western and SW Montana Sunday night into Monday.

Sunday look for increasing surface wind ahead of the next cold front with gusts of 30 to 50 mph Sunday afternoon.

The combination of warm, dry and windy conditions on Sunday will also produce higher fire danger so please use extreme caution with outdoor activities.

Next week temperatures will be cooler than normal with possible valley snow at times so please continue to check back in with me for updates on next weeks pattern changes.