2 more Pacific storms to bring periods of snow this weekend into early next week

BOZEMAN – A few more Pacific storms will bring at least periods of mountain snow to SW Montana this weekend.

The first system will arrive Saturday evening into Sunday morning with a second disturbance Sunday night into Monday morning. The first storm system will bring widespread mountain snow to SW Montana and a slight chance for valley snow as well so plan on difficult travel conditions especially over mountain passes Saturday night int Sunday morning.

The second system will bring a better chance for valley and mountain snow Sunday night into Monday and again plan on wintry travel conditions over mountain passes and for your Monday morning commute to work.

High wind areas could see gusts over 60 mph Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. There are High Wind Watches and Wind Advisories up in the Livingston and Big Timber areas this weekend.