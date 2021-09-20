Vigil planned for woman missing in Mineral Co.

MISSOULA — A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night for Rebekah Barsotti, the Missoula woman who has been missing since July.

The vigil will begin under the tree canopy in the McCormick Park South Picnic Area in Missoula at 6 p.m.

In addition to bringing attention to the disappearance of the 34-year-old Barsotti, the vigil will promote domestic violence awareness.

Barsotti was reported missing on July 22.

Monday marks the two-month anniversary of the last known sighting of Barsotti, who was believed to be hiking along the Clark Fork River near Alberton.

