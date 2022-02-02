USAF Thunderbirds will headline Great Falls air show and open house

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls will host "Flight Over The Falls," a military air show and open house, in July 2022, headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team.

The entry-free event will be held at the Montana Air National Guard/Great Falls International Airport on July 23-24, and will feature aerial demonstrations both days.

A variety of presentations from military services and other organizations will be present, including the P-51, P-38, a Jet Truck, the Jelly Belly team and Precision Exotics.

The event website says: "This event will surely thrill everyone during its two-day span, and it’s free and open to the general public. Static military and civilian displays and equipment will also be available for viewing."

The event is co-sponsored by the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base and the 120th Airlift Wing of the Montana Air National Guard.

The Thunderbirds last performed in Great Falls in July 2017.