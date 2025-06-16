Wife of Minnesota senator says they're 'lucky to be alive' after shooting

Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot a total of 17 times when a gunman opened fire at their home early Saturday in what authorities have described as a politically motivated attack.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared a message she received from Yvette Hoffman, who said her husband had undergone multiple surgeries but is “closer to being out of the woods.”

"We are both incredibly lucky to be alive,” the message says.

The suspect, Vance Boelter, was arrested Sunday night in a wooded area of Sibley County, about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis. He is accused of shooting the Hoffmans and killing state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home later the same morning.

Yvette Hoffman said she was devastated to learn of the Hortmans’ deaths.

“We are gutted and devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark. We have no words," she said. "There is never a place for this kind of political hate. Thank you for your friendship always. Minnesotans are at our very best when we stand together.”

Boelter is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of the Hortmans and two counts of attempted murder in the shootings of the Hoffmans. He is being held in the Hennepin County Jail on $5 million bail.