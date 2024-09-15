Trump campaign: Former president is 'safe following gunshots in his vicinity'

The campaign of former President Donald Trump said Sunday that the Republican presidential nominee is "safe following gunshots in his vicinity."

The campaign did not offer any further information but Scripps News West Palm Beach reports that the shots were fired near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The U.S. Secret Service said it is investigating the incident.

According to the Associated Press, no injuries were reported. The White House said both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the incident and were "relieved" to hear that Trump is safe.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.