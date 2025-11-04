United flight lands safely at Reagan National after bomb threat

A United Airlines flight from Houston to Washington, D.C., landed safely at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday morning following a bomb threat, officials said.

According to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, United Flight 512 landed around 11:30 a.m. and stopped on an adjacent runway away from the terminal “in response to a security threat.” Passengers were deplaned via airstairs and bussed to the terminal while law enforcement secured the scene.

A ground stop was issued by the Federal Aviation Administration, halting all flight operations at the airport during the investigation. Runways reopened at 12:50 p.m., and several flights were diverted during the closure.

In a statement to Scripps News, United said there were 89 passengers and six crew members on board.

The FBI said law enforcement officers searched the aircraft and determined that “no hazards were found.”

It remains unclear where the bomb threat originated or whether authorities have identified any suspects.