At least 5 killed in shooting incident in Midtown Manhattan, sources tell AP

At least five people are dead following a shooting in Midtown Manhattan in New York City on Monday evening, officials told The Associated Press.

According to the outlet, which cited individuals familiar with the investigation on condition of anonymity, at least five people, including an off-duty New York City police officer, died after a gunman opened fire at the Park Avenue office building in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan.

The NYPD confirmed on Monday evening that a single suspect was dead at the scene. The scene was considered contained.

The Associated Press' reporting identified the gunman as Shane Tamura, who was from Nevada and held a concealed carry permit issued by Las Vegas. He is reported to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

UPDATE: At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized. https://t.co/I3OpVuUuit — Jessica S. Tisch (@NYPDPC) July 28, 2025

In earlier messages on social media, police warned those nearby to avoid East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue.

Police say heavy traffic and slowdowns were expected where emergency vehicles would be trying to access the area.

According to the Fire Department of New York, a caller reported someone had been shot around 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time and summoned emergency services to the Park Avenue office building.

The building houses the headquarters of the National Football League, as well as offices of Blackrock Financial Management and the Blackstone investment company.

Local TV reports showed the building was being evacuated. Those inside the building were leaving with their hands raised.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on social media Monday that FBI assets were now supporting an "active crime scene."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.