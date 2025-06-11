Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton fined $100 after DUI arrest

Mary Lou Retton, the iconic U.S. gymnast known for her groundbreaking performance at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, will face a $100 fine for driving under the influence.

The 57-year-old Olympic champion was stopped by police last month after erratically driving her Porsche in her hometown of Fairmont, West Virginia. Authorities reported that a bottle of wine was found in her passenger seat, she exhibited signs of alcohol impairment, and she subsequently failed a field sobriety test.

In court, she pleaded no contest to the DUI charges. According to legal experts, a fine is standard for first-time offenders in such cases.

“What happened was completely unacceptable," Retton said in a statement. "I make no excuses. To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry. I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement and continued support."

Retton rose to fame at just 16 years old when she became the first American female gymnast to win a gold medal in the all-around competition, solidifying her legacy as a pioneer in the sport.

