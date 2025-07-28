Federal agents 'storm cockpit' to arrest Delta co-pilot in San Francisco

A Delta Airlines co-pilot was arrested over the weekend at San Francisco International Airport after federal agents stormed the cockpit.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the flight from Minneapolis was deplaning in San Francisco when eyewitnesses said the routine procedure turned chaotic.

The co-pilot could be seen handcuffed and ushered off the plane, according to witnesses of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security Investigations said the agency assisted local law enforcement in executing a search warrant.

Local television outlet KGO reported the arrest was related to a child pornography investigation.

The name of the pilot has not been released, and the reason for his detainment has not been confirmed.

Scripps News has reached out to Delta Airlines for comment.

